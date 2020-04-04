@norcalpreps

All-NorCal Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Josh Williams SR Sheldon
Coach of the Year: Mike Molieri Menlo-Atherton
First Team:
Jelani Clark SR Riordan
Mike Mitchell JR Mitty
Anthony Roy SR Dublin
Marsalis Roberson JR Bishop O'Dowd
Marcus Bagley SR Sheldon
Second Team:
Bryce Monroe SR Riordan
Aidan Mahaney SO Campolindo
Xavion Brown SR Sheldon
Monty Bowser SR Bishop O'Dowd
Tejon Sawyer SR Salesian
Third Team:
Robby Beasley SR Dougherty Valley
Quinn Decker SR Bellarmine
Gavin Wilburn SR Weston Ranch
Teiano Hardee SR Vanden
Sione Lose SR Capital Christian