@norcalpreps

All-NorCal Boys Basketball

Player of the Year: Josh Williams SR Sheldon

Coach of the Year: Mike Molieri Menlo-Atherton


First Team:

Jelani Clark SR Riordan

Mike Mitchell JR Mitty

Anthony Roy SR Dublin

Marsalis Roberson JR Bishop O'Dowd

Marcus Bagley SR Sheldon


Second Team:

Bryce Monroe SR Riordan

Aidan Mahaney SO Campolindo

Xavion Brown SR Sheldon

Monty Bowser SR Bishop O'Dowd

Tejon Sawyer SR Salesian


Third Team:

Robby Beasley SR Dougherty Valley

Quinn Decker SR Bellarmine

Gavin Wilburn SR Weston Ranch

Teiano Hardee SR Vanden

Sione Lose SR Capital Christian

