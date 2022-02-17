Alameda sweeps NCS Playoff openers

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Boys Basketball: Alameda beat Acalanes 72-49

Acalanes started the game in a 2-3 zone and struck first with Jack Bayless hitting some nice midrange shots. However Nick Rondenet for Alameda got them going with back to back three to take a lead.





Alameda started the second quarter in their full court press which seemed to bother Acalanes in posting a 25-13 halftime lead.





Theo Stoll started the second half with six straight points for Acalanes to cut the lead to six. Alameda gained their composure behind Rondenet and pushed the lead back to 11. Alameda’s Mason Harris got involved by scoring inside, knocking down threes and blocking plenty of shots which ultimately put the game out of reach.





Alameda played well together and has a deep rotation. You can tell head coach Cameron Quick did his homework and had his boys well prepared for tonight’s game.





The Hornets now move onto the NCS Division II quarterfinals at Montgomery on Saturday.





Girls Basketball: Alameda beat Rancho Cotate 73-41

In the first round of the NCS Division II playoffs, Alameda jumped out to a early lead behind Maddie Mersch, who had 6 points in the first quarter but Rancho Cotate’s Keyonee Neal hit some tough shots keeping the game close as Alameda led 15-14 after the first quarter.





Alameda stayed in their press for the second quarter and was able to open up the game with six quick points from Mersch. The Hornets also got two three pointers by Malani Mastora for a 40-22 halftime lead. Mersch had 15 first half points and finished with 26 while Neal led Rancho Cotate with 11 points on her way to 13 points.





Alameda continued to stay with the pressure and pushed the score to a comfortable lead in the second half for the first round win.





Alameda first year head coach Shawn Hipo really has his girls executing and playing together very well.





The Hornets will travel to Casa Grande on Saturday.



