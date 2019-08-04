It was a given that Aidan Finney was going to stay in Pac-12 country, and it was just a matter of which conference member was going to win the sweepstakes for his services. Ultimately the Chico (Calif.) Pleasant Valley High School lineman chose ASU and pledged to the Sun Devils Sunday afternoon.

Ironically enough, this 2020 prospect who was coveted by several Pac-12 schools as well as Fresno State, Nevada, and San Diego State started out his junior playing tight end, but later switched to right tackle for the Vikings, helping them win the 4-AA California state title.

This is a Vikings program that has ties to the NFL in quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Geoff Swain.

“You can’t go wrong with 6-7 285,” Pleasant Valley head coach Mark Cooley. “He gained 40 pounds from 245 to 285 to play this position. It was astronomical and our strength coach did a great job building him to what he is now. What’s good about him is that he’s young at the position. We moved him halfway through the season to offensive tackle. We needed to find another tackle for run support and the minute he moved there he was just dominating the whole right side of the line."

According to NorCalPreps.com Finney is an athletic tackle prospect who plays with good feet in pass protection and uses his length to make defenders take a long path to the quarterback. In the run game, he can collapse the edge and move defenders to help set up his next block.

“His tenacity and work ethic are off the charts,” Cooley remarked. “After he moved to tackle, he really honed on his run blocking skills. Pass blocking is the next thing that he needs to work on, especially when you transition to college where kids are bigger, faster and stronger. So, he just needs to work on his technique. So, this is where his focus will be this year.

“We already know that the run blocking and tenacity are there. He got more and more violent as the year went on crushing people. In our state championship he went up against a player that had a scholarship offer from Notre Dame and he just abused him.

“It was fun to watch.”