2025 point guard Semetri Carr breaks down weekend commitment to Cal

Semetri "TT" Carr was methodical in his approach to picking a college. The point guard from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco took numerous visits, and waited until he found the right fit to make his choice. All roads led to Berkeley.

Saturday, the 6-foot-1 senior announced his commitment to Cal while on an official visit.

Carr previously narrowed his choices to five programs, including Cal, as Colorado, New Mexico, Creighton and the University of San Francisco rounded out his top schools. He took several visits throughout the process including trips to his finalists, but the pull to stay close to home and the future fit he sees with the Bears playing for Mark Madsen ultimately won out.