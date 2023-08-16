We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





30. Theo Greule 6-foot-2, 245 pounds DL Folsom

Greule is an active defensive lineman who gets off the ball quickly and plays with a motor to finish off plays. He had 75 tackles as a sophomore and has 16 tackles for loss the past two seasons.





29. Dominic Kelley 5-foot-11, 190 pounds RB De La Salle

Kelley burst onto the scene last season when he rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries against Amador Valley. Kelley, who should have a bigger role this season, has been offered by San Jose State.





Click Here for Players 21-28





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL