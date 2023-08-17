We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





20. Etene Pritchard 6-foot-2, 185 pounds LB Pittsburg

Arizona, UNLV, San Jose State and Nevada have offered Pritchard, who had 101 tackles as a sophomore for the Top 5 Pirates. He reads plays well, doesn’t miss many tackles and is comfortable playing in coverage.





19. Elijah Washington 5-foot-11, 175 pounds WR Castlemont

Washington is part of a talented group in the OAL this fall with offers from schools like Nevada, Cal, Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona. His combination of shiftiness and speed make him a big play threat at receiver and returner.





