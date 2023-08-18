We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Players 21-30

Players 11-20









10. Robert Santiago 6-foot-2, 170 pounds DB De La Salle

Santiago is a dynamic safety who is a big hitter going toward the line, but also is strong in coverage. Oklahoma, Miami, Washington, Oregon, Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, UNLV and San Jose State have offered Santiago.





9. Carter Jackson 5-foot-9, 175 pounds RB Granite Bay (CALIFORNIA)

Jackson was one of the region’s best backs as a sophomore with 1,568 yards and 22 touchdowns and is an early commit to Cal. He is a straight ahead runner with good power and has the ability to hit a big play.





Click Here for Players 1-8





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL