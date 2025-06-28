2025 All-NorCal Baseball Team

Folsom 3-star athlete Jason Hill Jr. is off the board to Stanford, where he is slotted to play cornerback.
The recuiting good news for Cal keeps coming in as they have added Riordan OL Tommy Tofi to its 2026 class.
It was an exciting opening day of the NorCal playoffs with St. Mary's, Serra, Santa Clara winning on walk off plays.
Mitty leads the class with the top two players and three in the Top 8, but there was also plenty of player movement.
De La Salle's Nemyah Telona is staying in the East Bay after giving his commitment to Cal.
