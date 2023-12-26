On the day after Christmas, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2024 linebacker Drew Cunningham out of De La Salle High School in Concord, CA. Cunningham commits to Stanford as a preferred walk-on. Cunningham visited Stanford multiple times prior to his commitment, visiting in September of 2022 as well as April and October of this year. He has shown serious interest in Stanford for quite some time, so it’s no surprise that he has made his pledge official.

As a senior this past season, Cunningham racked up 86 total tackles (54 solo), 2.0 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. He averaged 6.1 total tackles per game. That’s a pretty solid clip.

It’ll be fun to see what Cunningham brings to Stanford and what kind of impact he makes on the linebacker room. Every now and then, guys like this end up being solid contributors to your defense. In the shorter term, he’ll have an opportunity in the special teams. That’s another area where guys like him have a chance to make an impact.

