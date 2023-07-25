NorCalPreps

We are continuing our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





Monday: Players 50-41 I Tuesday: Players 40-31 I Wednesday: Players 30-21 I Thursday: Players 20-11 I Friday: Players 10-1 I Saturday: 10 Trends to Watch I Sunday: Position Ranks I July 31: Section Ranks









40. Dominic Ingrassia 6-foot-3, 200 pounds QB San Marin

Ingrassia spearheaded the Mustangs to a 4-A state title with 2,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. He has the necessary arm strength, can make accurate throws on the move and looks to make the big play. His recruitment has been slower compared to his talent but he has an offer from Utah Tech.





39. Cole Owens 6-foot-0, 185 pounds WR Casa Roble

There are two issues when trying to corral Owens. One, stopping him from getting open and two, tackling him in space. Those proved to be difficult as he had 1,320 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. Portland State, Sacramento State, UC Davis and Army have offered Owens.





Click Here to see Players 31-38





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL

Palma WR Logan Saldate flips to Notre Dame

Commitment File: Del Oro WR Tommy Roe commits to Sacramento State

Commitment File: St. Mary's DB Omari Gayles commits to Harvard