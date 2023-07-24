Today, we start our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





Today: Players 50-41 I Tuesday: Players 40-31 I Wednesday: Players 30-21 I Thursday: Players 20-11 I Friday: Players 10-1 I Saturday: 10 Trends to Watch I Sunday: Position Ranks I July 31: Section Ranks





50. Mason Vicari 6-foot-4, 275 pounds OL Christian Brothers

Vicari has potential on both lines of scrimmage, but figures to be a guard at the next level. He gets off the ball well and is physical at the point of attack. The Big Sky is heavily involved with offers from Sacramento State, Southern Utah, Weber State and Cal Poly.





49. Jonathan Guerrero 5-foot-10, 165 pounds DB De La Salle

The emergence of Guerrero was part of De La Salle’s rally in the second half of last season. He is a ballhawk playing on the outside. Guerrero, who clocked a sub 11 second 100 meter dash in the spring, picked up San Diego as his first offer in June.





Click Here to see Players 41-48





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL

Palma WR Logan Saldate flips to Notre Dame

Commitment File: Del Oro WR Tommy Roe commits to Sacramento State



