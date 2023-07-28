NorCalPreps

We are continuing our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





10. Wyatt Hook 6-foot-6, 230 pounds TE Homestead (OREGON STATE)

Hook is the longest commitment in the class since he pledged to Oregon State in December of 2022. He is an athletic tight end who was used in a variety of spots this past season. One of the best compliments for Hook is he has a wide receiver skill set. As a junior, he had 627 yards and five touchdowns.





9. Brooklyn Cheek 6-foot-2,190 pounds DB Central Catholic (CALIFORNIA)

Cheek will bring position versatility to the Bears in the 2024 class and is a turnover producing player with eight interceptions over the past two seasons. He is very skilled at playing a centerfield safety role and reacting both directions, but he can also play up on receivers and track their routes.





