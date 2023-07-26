We are continuing our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





Monday: Players 50-41 I Tuesday: Players 40-31 I Wednesday: Players 30-21 I Thursday: Players 20-11 I Friday: Players 10-1 I Saturday: 10 Trends to Watch I Sunday: Position Ranks I July 31: Section Ranks





30. Auckland Asiata 6-foot-3, 240 pounds DE Sutter (FRESNO STATE)

The Fresno State commit plays with a high motor, has active hands to shed blockers and good strength to get into the backfield. Asiata had 84 tackles and 9.5 sacks and is the lone Northern Section player in the Top 50.





29. Kalolo Kaihea 6-foot-7, 246 pounds OL Riordan

He is starting high school football this coming season, but his size and athleticism combo has drawn offers from San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Utah. Kaihea has the potential to be a breakout prospect this fall as he gets more film.





Click Here for Players 21-28





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL

Sacramento 2024 RB Lamar Radcliffe has committed to Utah

Inside the Commitment: Palma WR Logan Saldate to Notre Dame



