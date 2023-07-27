NorCalPreps

We are continuing our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





Monday: Players 50-41 I Tuesday: Players 40-31 I Wednesday: Players 30-21 I Thursday: Players 20-11 I Friday: Players 10-1 I Saturday: 10 Trends to Watch I Sunday: Position Ranks I July 31: Section Ranks





20. Jaythn Long 5-foot-11, 160 pounds WR Lincoln-Stockton (SACRAMENTO STATE)

The Sacramento State commit attacks the defense with short catch and run plays as well as staying vertical and getting past the defense. As a junior, he had 536 receiving yards at more than 17 yards per reception.





19. Tyrone Jackson 6-foot-3, 180 pounds WR Riordan

Jackson is the top rated senior for what is a talented Crusaders’ roster. He has four Pac-12 offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Utah and Washington State. He has good size, is a fluid route runner and has the explosion to create separation.





