@norcalpreps

We are continuing our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





Monday: Players 50-41 I Tuesday: Players 40-31 I Wednesday: Players 30-21 I Thursday: Players 20-11 I Friday: Players 10-1 I Saturday: 10 Trends to Watch I Sunday: Position Ranks I July 31: Section Ranks





NCP Footall 2024 Footall Top 50

1. There are eight newcomers in the Top 50 headlined by Bishop O’Dowd offensive lineman Berlin Lillard (Colorado State), Riordan OL/TE Kalolo Kaihea and Serra offensive lineman John Holthaus (Colorado State). They are ranked No. 28, No. 39 and No. 31 respectively. Kaihea is starting football this year with the potential for a big move up following this season.





2. Since we just noted it, let's take time to look at Colorado State having a pair of Top 50 recruits heading into the high school season. Head coach Jay Norvell is entering year two in Fort Collins after a successful run at Nevada along with Will C. Wood quarterback Carson Strong.





