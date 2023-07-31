We are continuing our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





Monday: Players 50-41 I Tuesday: Players 40-31 I Wednesday: Players 30-21 I Thursday: Players 20-11 I Friday: Players 10-1 I Saturday: 10 Trends to Watch I Sunday: Position Ranks I July 31: Section Ranks





NCP Footall 2024 Footall Top 50





Sac-Joaquin Section

1. Jericho Johnson 6-foot-4, 320 pounds DT Armijo

2. Manasse Itete 6-foot-6, 270 pounds OL Central Catholic (USC)

3. Kingston Lopa 6-foot-4, 195 pounds S Grant (OREGON)

4. Lamar Radcliffe 6-foot-2, 220 pounds RB Sacramento (UTAH)

5. Brooklyn Ceek 6-foot-2,190 pounds DB Central Catholic (CALIFORNIA)

6. Phoenix Rose 6-foot-0, 170 pounds DB Whitney

7. Devin Green 5-foot-11, 200 pounds ATH Grant (UNLV)

8. Kayo Patu 6-foot-1, 165 pounds ATH Capital Christian (ARIZONA)

9. Jaythn Long 5-foot-11, 160 pounds WR Lincoln-Stockton (SACRAMENTO STATE)

10. Frank Cusano 6-foot-3,220 pounds LB Granite Bay (WASHINGTON STATE)





