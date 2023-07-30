@norcalpreps

We are continuing our countdown of the updated 2024 NCP Football Top 50. There are some big risers and newcomers to watch in the preseason edition. Below is the schedule for rankings content:





Monday: Players 50-41 I Tuesday: Players 40-31 I Wednesday: Players 30-21 I Thursday: Players 20-11 I Friday: Players 10-1 I Saturday: 10 Trends to Watch I Sunday: Position Ranks I July 31: Section Ranks





NCP Footall 2024 Footall Top 50





Quarterbacks

1. Maealiaki Smith 6-foot-4, 200 pounds QB Serra

2. Dominic Ingrassia 6-foot-3, 200 pounds QB San Marin

3, Luke Baker 5-foot-11, 185 pounds QB San Ramon Valley

4. Caden Pinnick 6-foot-0, 175 pounds QB Del Oro

5. John Koett 6-foot-1, 190 pounds QB Vista del Lago

6. Brody Fortunati 6-foot-1, 175 pounds QB Vacaville (AIR FORCE)

8. Samson Hunkin 6-foot-0, 160 pounds QB St. Mary’s-Stockton

9, Mason Lovett 6-foot-0, 175 pounds QB/ATH Clayton Valley Charter

10. Whit Kruse 6-foot-6, 210 pounds QB Twelve Bridges





