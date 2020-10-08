2021 Football: Washington, Perez at the front of the class
Joe Brijs 5-foot-9, 175 pounds RosevilleBrijs is a patient, straight ahead runner who takes what the carry gives him. He doesn’t go down on first contact. Also a productive linebacker, Brijs rushed...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news