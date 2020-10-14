2021 Boys Basketball: Wings are a position of strength
Jaden Alexander 6-foot-3 St. Patrick-St. VincentAlexander is coming off a good junior season that re-introduced him as one of the top wings in the region. He is a slasher that can finish through co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news