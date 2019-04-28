Round 1 , Pick 11: Jonah Williams OL Cincinnati Bengals (Folsom/Alabama)

A dominant lineman for Folsom on its 2014 and 2015 teams, Williams parlayed a strong career at Alabama into the No. 11 overall pick. Williams was considered by numerous draft projections as the best lineman prospect in the draft. He was the No. 1 prospect in the 2016 class.





Round 4, Pick 12: Dru Samia OL Minnesota Vikings (San Ramon Valley/River City/Oklahoma)

It took until the fourth round for another NorCal player to come off the board, but Samia showed his talents with a decorated career at Oklahoma. His prep football time came at San Ramon Valley, but he left prior to the playoffs his senior year and finished at River City. Samia was No. 10 overall in the 2015 class.





Round 5, Pick 4: Ben Burr-Kirven LB Seattle Seahawks (Sacred Heart Prep/Washington)

Burr-Kirven has been working out with Bobby Wagner and KJ Wright of the Seahawks and now they will become teammates. Burr-Kirven continued his tackling prowess, that led Sacred Heart Prep to a CCS Open Division title, up in Seattle as a tonesetter for the Huskies’ defense. Burr-Kirven was No. 19 overall in the 2015 class.





Round 5, Pick 24: Cameron Smith LB Minnesota Vikings (Granite Bay/USC)

Smith came on the scene as a high level sophomore during Granite Bay’s state title year. Smith is the classic inside linebacker who was one of the top defenders for USC during his time with the Trojans. Smith was ranked No. 4 overall in the 2015 class.





Round 6, Pick 1: Keesean Johnson WR Arizona Cardinals (Palo Alto/Fresno State)

A little bit of a late bloomer at Palo Alto, Johnson finished strong his senior year and flourished at Fresno State following a similar path to fellow Palo Alto standout Davante Adams. Current Palo Alto head coach Nelson Gifford had the view of opponent against Johnson while at Fremont. Johnson wasn’t ranked in the 2015 class rankings.





Round 6, Pick 23: Xavier Crawford DB Houston Texans (Clayton Valley Charter/Central Michigan)

From Pittsburg to Clayton Valley Charter to Oregon State and finally Central Michigan, Crawford has a well traveled football journey that now includes the NFL. He was first-team, all-conference in the MAC last year. He was No. 43 overall in the 2014 class.





Round 7, Pick 15: PJ Johnson DL Detroit Lions (Burbank/Arizona)

After playing at Burbank, Johnson went from Sacramento State, to San Francisco City then Arizona before being picked on Saturday. He was apart of one of the best Burbank team’s this past decade in reaching the 2013 SJS Division I semi-finals. He was unranked in the 2014 class.





If we missed a player with NorCal High School ties who was drafted in the NFL draft, please submit their names to norcalpreps@yahoo.com



