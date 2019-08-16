The NorCalPreps.com Pick’em is back for the 2019 season. If you are new to the game or one of the veterans, here is a quick refresher course.









Each week, there will be 10 games to pick. Your most confident pick is your “10 point game,” the next pick is your “9 point game,” and so on. Your least confident pick is your “1 point game.”





If you win the game, you get the assigned points. The person with the most points wins the week!





In the event of a tie, here are the following tiebreakers:





Tiebreaker #1: Who misses a game first. If Poster A’s first miss is an 8 point game and Poster B’s first miss is the 6 point game, Poster B wins the tiebreaker.





Tiebreaker #2: Winning team’s score in the Game of the Week





Tiebreaker #3: Losing team’s score in the Game of the Week





The weekly winner will receive a one month subscription to NorCalPreps.com.





There are yearly prizes for the Top 3 finishers:





First Place: $50 adidas gift card

Second Place: $25 adidas gift card

Third Place: $10 adidas gift card





The first week is August 23-24 and the last week of the season is November 1-2 (11 total weeks).