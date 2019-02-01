Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2019 Girls Basketball Top 40

M59wq6gfuucfw6riu9ew
NorCalPreps
Staff

5-STARS1. Haley Jones 6-foot-1 W Mitty (STANFORD)2. Hannah Jump 5-foot-11 SG Pinewood (STANFORD)3. Angel Jackson 6-foot-5 Post Salesian (USC) 4-STARS4. Ali Bamberger 6-foot-3 Post Carondelet (WASHI...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}