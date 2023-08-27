@norcalpreps

2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





1. Some big early plays on offense and an overall stout defensive effort led Serra to a 21-14 win over Folsom on Saturday afternoon in San Mateo. The Padres are the No. 1 team in Northern California and will look to complete the same two-step from a year ago when De La Salle comes to campus next weekend.





2. Based on the CalHiSports state rankings, it isn’t a shock that Orange Lutheran won at De La Salle on Friday. What was surprising was Orange Lutheran scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 35-14 win. Orange Lutheran junior running back Steve Chavez rushed for more than 150 yards.





