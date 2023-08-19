We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





10 Thoughts will be published on Wednesday and Saturday looking at the top teams, players and trends from around Northern California.





1. Despite some typical season opener sloppiness, St. Mary’s got a very good 38-28 win over Clovis West. I will get more into 2026 wide receiver Kenneth Moore III in the next thought, but the Rams rolled with two quarterbacks on Friday (senior Samson Hunkin and sophomore Drew Rasmussen), had a strong running game led by senior Asante Carter and a defense that held Clovis West in check outside of three big plays.





2. Now onto Moore, who is one of the top sophomores in the region. The Rams utilized him in multiple ways in the opener. He ran good routes to get open down the field, showed he can take a short pass and go and was a tough runner on jet sweeps. His lone touchdown came on a 15 yard sweep to start the second half. He has offers from San Diego State, San Jose State, Portland State, Cal, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State.





Click Here for the Complete Article





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL