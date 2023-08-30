We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





NCP Football Section Rankings I NCP Football Top 20 I 2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





1. Mt. Diablo 2024 running back Herschel Turner Jr. (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) was terrific in the opener with 377 yards and six touchdowns against Deer Valley. He looks to get outside and has the speed to turn the corner and run away from defenders. He also keeps his speed getting in and out of cuts.





2. There aren’t many quarterbacks who have the command of their offense like San Ramon Valley senior Luke Baker. He makes quick decisions, is accurate to multiple levels and can put pressure on the defense with his mobility to get out of the pocket. Against St. Ignatius, he went 17-for-23 for 321 yards and two touchdowns.





Click Here for the Rest of the 10 Thoughts





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL



